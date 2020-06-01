Margie Gray Johnson
Tallahassee - Margie Frances Gray Johnson, 96, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was born in Concord, Florida on May 23, 1934, to the late Raymond F. and Maxie Logue Gray. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Albert Johnson; and brother, Frank Gray. She moved to Tallahassee in late 1942 and retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Bea Lambert Sunday School Class.
Survivors include a son, Gray Albert Johnson (wife, Verna); grandsons, Gray Albert "Bert" Johnson, Jr. (wife, Christina) and Marvin Dwayne Johnson (wife, Jennifer); the grandsons' mother, Gail Finley; great-grandchildren, Donella Kate, Regan, Ethan, Emily and Marvin; sister-in-law, Motney Gray; two nieces and four nephews.
Due to the continuing Covid-19 guidelines, a private family funeral service will be held at Abbey Funeral Home at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The service will be live-streamed through our website, www.abbeyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.