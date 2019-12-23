|
|
Marguerite Thomas
Tallahassee, FL - Marguerite Thomas, 86, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, December 20, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Centerville Rd., with burial in Indian Branch Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ms. Thomas was a retired housekeeper who loved fishing, sewing, crocheting and watching soap operas. Survivors include her son, Eugene (Sharon) Thomas; daughters, Delores Thomas, Barbara (Willie) Brown and Ruthie (Jerry) Flanders; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019