Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter P.B. Church
Centerville Rd.
Burial
Following Services
Indian Branch Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL - Marguerite Thomas, 86, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, December 20, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Centerville Rd., with burial in Indian Branch Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ms. Thomas was a retired housekeeper who loved fishing, sewing, crocheting and watching soap operas. Survivors include her son, Eugene (Sharon) Thomas; daughters, Delores Thomas, Barbara (Willie) Brown and Ruthie (Jerry) Flanders; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
