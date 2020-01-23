|
|
Mrs. Maria Anna Cannon, 60, of Crawfordville, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home. Celebration of Life services will be 10 am at St. Elizabeth Anne Catholic Church in Crawfordville with inurnment following.
Maria was born on November 11, 1959 in Markelsheim, Germany to Michael Burkhard Deininger and Irmgard Klingler Deininger. On April 12, 1979, she married Jimmy Cannon in Copenhagen. She was a loving and caring Oma and loved to bring smiles and joy to everyone she was around.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Michael Burkhard Deininger and Irmgard Deininger; daughter, Melanie; and brother, Karl Deininger.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Cannon of Crawfordville; daughter, Melissa Cannon of Crawfordville; granddaughter, Alexandria McDaniel; and grandson, Jaime Teague.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020