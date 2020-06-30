Marian Louise Hamby
State College, PA - Marian Louise Hamby (nee Tumbush), 96, of State College, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born July 26, 1923, in Valley City, Ohio, she experienced the Great Depression, World War II, the space race, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the birth of the digital age. During the war she helped build bomber aircraft and, after marrying George M. Hamby in 1946, she continued to work as a bookkeeper at a time most married women worked only in the home. She went on to co-own the family general store and, after George's death in 1987, established her own business creating and selling finely crafted woven art. She finished her working life as a house mother for sororities and fraternities, in Florida, Ohio, and ending with Sigma Chi Alpha Fraternity at Penn State.
A life-long learner supporting equal rights for all, Marian loved travel and finding creative outlets for her talents. She visited all 50 states and Puerto Rico, supported social justice causes and the VFW, participated in Police Citizens Academies, and volunteered with the Red Cross. She trained as a clown and actor, creating the characters Fabulous Flora and Madame Flutterby, and performed pro bono at many community events. Qualified as a Master Gardener, she used her gardening skills to improve public gardens in the State College area, to teach novice gardeners, and to provide flowers and greenery to shut-ins at area nursing homes.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, Dawn Hodgen (Thomas), Dale Hamby (Janice), David Hamby (Sally), and James Hamby (Christine); siblings in Ohio and Florida; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
