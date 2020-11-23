1/1
Marianne Hartsfield Short
1939 - 2020
Marianne Hartsfield Short

Tallahassee - Marianne Hartsfield Short, age 81 entered rest November 21, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. Marianne was the owner and operator of Short's Sites. She was 1957 graduate of Leon High School and attended FSU. Marianne was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Larry Short and his wife Denise of Tallahassee; daughter Laura Legrand of Canton, GA; five grandchildren and her lifelong partner Johnny Sewell of Tallahassee.

A memorial service will be planned later. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
