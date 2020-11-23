Marianne RyanTallahhassee - Marianne E. Ryan passed away recently, surrounded by beloved family and friends. In the end, her body gave out despite her lifetime of struggle to persist. Grieving Marianne's passing is her devoted husband of 48 years, her son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, several sisters and brother-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.Marianne was afraid of nothing and insisted on excelling in everything she undertook. Her interests over the years, among others, included; oil painting, furniture making, traveling, cooking, sewing and genealogy. An FSU alumna, Marianne loved attending sporting events, theater and classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at FSU.Her life will be celebrated at the National Cemetery Pavilion on December 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal rescue group