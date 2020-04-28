|
|
Marie Barrington Garmon
Monticello, FL - Marie Barrington Garmon, 91, of Monticello, FL finished her earthly course on Friday, April 24, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. Rilla M.B. Church, 13 Barrington Road, Lloyd, FL 32344. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-942-1950) is serving the Garmon family. Mrs. Garmon had worked at Artistic Creations where she was pivotal in unionizing the workplace. She was a longtime member of St. Rilla. Cherishing precious memories are her sons: James (Angela) Garmon, Sr. and Otis (Sophia) Garmon; daughters: Theresa (Ronnie) Williams, Sandra (David) Barnhart and Alfreda G. Bradley; 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sisters: Bessie Thomas and Dorothy Mosley; brother, Verdell Barrington; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her husband, James "Buddy" Garmon, Sr. preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020