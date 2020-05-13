|
Marie Lee
Tallahassee - Marie Turner Lee was born April 1, 1941 to Ella and Willie Turner in Columbus, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Lelia Chambliss and Essie Allen.
Marie attended Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida. She was married to Godfrey Lee Sr. for 60 years, and to their union two children were born, Godfrey Jr. and Valerie.
Known as Ma, Mama, Ma Lee, Babysister, Aunt Marie and Sister Lee, Marie was always devoted to the well-being and care of her family and was a gem to her community. She was the co-owner of Lee's Fish Market and was a family home childcare provider for over 25 years. Marie confessed Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. She was an active member of Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served as the Chair of Stewardess Board #3, Chair of the Hospitality Committee and a member of the Trustee Board. She was always willing to assist.
Marie leaves to treasure her precious memories a devoted husband, Godfrey Lee Sr.; two devoted and grateful children, Godfrey (Cathy) Lee Jr. of Round Rock, Texas and Valerie (Duane) Pace of Tallahassee, Florida; one devoted brother, Willie (Beatrice) Turner of Bartow, Florida; three beautiful and sweet granddaughters, Shaneka Pace, Ashontis Pace and Ashlyn Washington; one precious and adorable great granddaughter, Miracle Denise Lashon Rollins; one devoted niece, Gwendolyn (Michael) Drayton who she raised as her own; two godchildren, Clifford (Twanna) Wiggins of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Tiffany Walker of Charlotte, North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11 AM Friday, May 15, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing will be (Today) Thursday, May 14, from 11 AM to 6 PM.
Due to the Conronavirus services are private.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020