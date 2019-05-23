Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Watson Temple COGIC
Tallahassee - Marie Roebuck, 95, transitioned Sun. May 19 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. May 25 at Watson Temple COGIC with burial at Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Fri. May 24 at the church. She leaves to cherish precious memories: her children: Lyndale (Winford) Anderson, Sylvia Holiday, Randall Roebuck, Benny(Brenda) Roebuck, Billy Roebuck, Tommy Roebuck, Susan (Johnny) Lewis,and Sarah (Darryl) Tucker, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
