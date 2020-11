Marie Rose JacksonTallahassee, FL - Marie Rose Wynn Jackson, 82, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Troy, AL, Mrs. Jackson was a longtime Tallahassee resident and a devoted homemaker and caregiver. She had been a member of Wilson Temple First Born Church of the Living God. She enjoyed fishing, golfing, sewing and gardening. Survivors include her husband, John Henry Jackson, Sr.; sons: Anthony and James (Debra) and Mark Jackson, Johnny Sr. (Yvette) and Sylvester (Leslie) Kelly; daughters: Linda Ling, Lovett Riggins, Nadine (Wilbur) Greene and Gwendolyn Jackson; brother, Sylvester (Carolyn) Jones; sisters: Magelene Stringer and Ann Brown; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her children: Angela, Elizabeth, John Henry Jr., Michael Sr., Aaron and Timothy.