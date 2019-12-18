Services
Marie S. Dunn

Marie S. Dunn Obituary
Marie S. Dunn

Tallahassee, FL - Marie Slater Dunn, 79, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Union Branch AME Church, 9961 Lake Rd., Monticello, with burial in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Miccosukee, Mrs. Dunn was a devoted homemaker. Cherishing her love are her sons: Nathan Ray Collins and Jack Allen (Metwyoine) Dunn; daughter, Angel Dunn Watson; 14 grand and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Silas Slater and Willie (Elaine) Costa; sisters: Jeannette Warren, Hattie Lipscomb, Mary Louise Evans (Lionel) Culthburt and Betty Collins; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
