Marie Tucker

Marie Tucker In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Marie Tucker

June 22nd, 1914 - January 29th, 2018

Grandma Marie,

If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, place them in my grandma's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Grandma, I miss you dearly and I wish you were here, but I know that you're with me in spirit rather its far or near. Keep watching over me grandma, I love you always and forever.

Love always,

Genica Hicks
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
