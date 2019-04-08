|
Marie Y. Rassam
Tallahassee - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Marie Rassam, on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her children & their spouses, Dr. Amer Rassam and his wife Waffa Rassam, Dr. Muhannad Rassam and his wife Hala Karoumi, & Mrs. Suher Rassam and her husband Raad Hatab; nine grandchildren, George, Christian, Nial, & Natalie Rassam; Yousif, Rassam, & Riyad Rassam; and Mina & Mays Hatab; brother & sister Dr. Hormuzd Rassam & Dr. Balquis Rassam; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband George Rassam, parents Yousif Rassam & Najma Bunni; and her brothers, Narsay, & Addai Rassam.
Marie was born September 15, 1928 in Mosul, Nineveh, Iraq. She studied at Queen Alia College and received a Bachelor in Education. After her marriage to George in 1957, she moved to Arbil, Iraq where she worked as a Principal of a High School. She has resided in the united states since 2005 and in Tallahassee, Florida since 2007.
Marie was deeply devoted to her family and her faith. After her dear husband's tragic passing whilst she was pregnant with her third child, she persevered and made deep sacrifices to provide the best possible life and education for her children and her students. She loved to serve others and especially to take care of her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (700 Timberlane Road) on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32309. Interment will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park , 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. A reception will be held following the burial.
Flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home . Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to a .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019