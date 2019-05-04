|
Marilyn Annette Vause Ingram
Tallahassee - Marilyn Annette Vause Ingram, 76, of Tallahassee, Florida went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice. Marilyn lived for her family and for the Lord, and was surrounded by their love at the time of her passing.
Marilyn was born to John and Myrtle Vause on June 28, 1942 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. From an early age, she began constructing a house out of love that was big enough for the world to live in.
In 2005, Marilyn triumphed over idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was granted a second chance at life with a lung transplant at 62 years old. The doctors estimated she would have five years, yet for fourteen years she continued to astound them with her will to live for her family.
Marilyn was best known for her kind and caring heart, which had enough space for every single soul she met. She was a longtime member of Freedom Assembly of God's congregation, where she was a true testament to her faith. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family as a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Me-Me. She cemented a foundation that was built on love and family values that her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren could build on for generations to come.
Marilyn's memory will be forever cherished by her children, Schlenia (Charlie) Carter, Carl "Bubba" Ingram, and Robert (Michele) Ingram; grandchildren, Crystal (Marshall) Wood, Steven (Josi) Carter, Deray (Matthew) Baker, Dayne Ingram, Murphy Bruce, and Kelly Bruce; great grandchildren, Lilly, Rylan, Anabelle, Juliette, Nevaeh, and Cash; sister, Veronica "Ronnie" Haddock; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and seven of her brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until service time at Freedom Assembly of God Church.
Services will be follow at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Assembly of God Church, burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marilyn's name to Big Bend Hospice. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 4, 2019