Marilyn Farris Huff
Marilyn Farris Huff, age 82, peacefully passed away on February 7, 2020 at Holy Family Residence in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She was born on February 20, 1937 in Samson, Alabama. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Carl Huff Jr for 57 years. She was the devoted mother of Carl Huff III, Janet Huff Blaum, and Leigh Ann Harris. She was the proud grandmother of Tyler Blaum , Savannah Blaum, Eva Blaum , Georgia Rae Harris, Caleb Harris, and Cooper Harris. She was the spunky mother-in-law to Bill Blaum and Ray Harris.
She grew up and was educated in southern Alabama. She graduated in 1954 from Enterprise High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. After raising her children, she enjoyed several jobs as church secretary at Parkway Baptist Church and at Saint Stephens Lutheran Church. Her life centered around serving her church family - first at Parkway Baptist Church, and then at Immanuel Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at Culley's Meadowood Funeral Chapel -Timberlane Road on Saturday March 14 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimers . She will be greatly missed.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020