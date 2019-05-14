Services
Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapels
1921 Pembroke Road
Hollywood, FL 33020
954-921-7200
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park
Doral, FL
Tallahassee - Marilyn Schim, 93, passed away on May 12, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1925, to the late Joseph and Dora Fetbrod. She graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and continued her education at Brooklyn College. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and was able to spend time in many foreign lands, especially Italy. Her two favorite hobbies were reading and movies. Marilyn is survived by two of her greatest achievements, daughters Janice and Joan of Nashville and Tallahassee and her granddaighter Maxine of New York. She was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Martin and her "sister" and best friend Helen. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Big Bend Hospice and/or CCFA-Crohn's Colitits Foundation of America. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 1:00 pm at Lakeside Memorial Park in Doral, FL. Arrangements made by, Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 14, 2019
