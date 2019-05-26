|
|
Marilyn Siets
Tallahassee - Marilyn Roberts Siets, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, colleague and friend, ended her battle with ovarian cancer on May 23. She was 54 years old.
A native of Tallahassee and a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1983, Marilyn studied music and accounting at Converse College in South Carolina and Florida State University. After beginning her business career at Carroll & Company, she joined Sachs Media Group, where she was a cherished colleague for more than 20 years. She started as the firm's bookkeeper and rose to be the chief financial officer.
Marilyn had an angelic singing voice and sang with many local choirs, including the Lincoln High School chorus, Lake View Baptist Church, Seminole Baptist Church, Morningside Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church, where she also played the piano.
She was an avid crafter: She could paint, quilt, crochet, cross-stitch, and sew, and often made matching clothing for her children when they were growing up. Despite her debilitating fight with cancer, she crocheted a baby blanket for her grandson, Marek, in just four days before his eagerly awaited birth. Marrying up her artistic aesthetic with her analytical precision, she would plan out quilt patterns on an Excel spreadsheet.
When asked her opinion about anything, Marilyn, a devoted Christian, frequently shot back, "Is that something Jesus would do?" She was such a powerful influence that her colleagues at Sachs Media Group had buttons made to celebrate one birthday that read, "WWMD?" -- What Would Marilyn Do? Her family and friends describe her as a person who never faulted anyone for their shortcomings but encouraged people to be their best and influenced others by her own shining example.
Although she prayed to overcome the cancer, the disease never rocked her faith. She accepted God's will for her and radiated peace, even as her five-year battle with the disease was coming to an end. She realized one dream on July 28, when she got to see her grandson, Marek, come into the world. When it became clear that she would not live to see a second dream fulfilled -- watching her son, Noah, graduate from high school on June 1 -- Lincoln H.S. principal Dr. Allen Burch and Leon Superintendent of Schools Rocky Hanna held a special graduation ceremony at her Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare bedside, with Marilyn beaming.
She was always clever and quick-witted and one downward stare from over her glasses would put anyone in line. In the months before her death, whenever she saw a good photo of herself, she would jokingly say, "that's a good one for the power point," meaning her funeral power point.
Marilyn will be remembered for the depth of her faith, the enormity of her talents, the sharpness of her mind and wit, the breadth of her love for family and friends, the ferocity of her courage, and, most of all, the size of her heart. She lives on in the hearts of all family and friends who knew and loved her -- and in the wonderful memories of her and the positive impact she had on all around her, every day of her accomplished life.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Johnny; son, Noah; daughters, Mara and Morgan Rae Martin (Joshua); stepson Johnny Earl; granddaughter, Caydence; and grandson Marek. She also is survived by her mother, Bobby Ruth Roberts; sisters, Charlene Head (Forrest) and Marlene Strickland (Stephen); mother-in-law, Kate Siets, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Albert" Roberts and her father-in-law, William Siets.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2351 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee. A potluck lunch will be held immediately after the service in the Immanuel Baptist Church fellowship hall. Friends are welcome to bring a covered dish to share. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Cemetery, 5593 Veterans Memorial Dr., Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends who want to honor Marilyn's memory please consider a donation online to couragethroughcancer.com - or by mail at: P.O. Box 4067, Tallahassee, Fla. 32315
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019