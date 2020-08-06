Marilyn T. Lunn
Tallahassee - Marilyn Theresa Lunn passed away in Tallahassee, Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 at the age of 82.
Marilyn was born in Bartow, Florida and grew up on the family farm in Homeland, Florida where she was also a member of the 1st Baptist Church. She graduated from Bartow High School in 1955, married husband Nelson soon after and started a lifetime together. The couple lived in Homeland early in their marriage and then moved to Bartow where they started a family with sons Mike and Donnie. In 1968 the family moved to Tallahassee and soon after arriving Marilyn went to work with the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation, where she worked until she retired 33+ years later.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Nelson Lunn; parents Ferdinand and Mae Martin; brother Bob Martin and wife Mary; brother Bud Martin and wife Barbara; sister Louise McDuffie and husband Mac; sister Dot Ford and husband Carl; and sister Gladys Howell and husband Don.
Marilyn is lovingly remembered by 2 sons, Mike Lunn and wife Lane and Donnie Lunn and wife Lisa, all of Tallahassee; step-daughter Debbie Howell of Ft. Meade; her grandchildren, Matt Lunn, Chance Lunn and wife Amber, Ben Lunn, Zach Lunn, and David Lunn and wife Mckayla all of Tallahassee; sister Margie Altman of Bartow; and brother Bill Martin of Homeland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, Saturday morning garage sales and Curves Gym. She was a great friend to her neighbors and co-workers, always first with a smile and a word of encouragement.
Most of all she loved her family; a love that was always uplifting and always unconditional. She will be greatly missed.
Gifts in memory of Marilyn may be the Ft. Meade Garden Club, c/o Janice Thompson, Treasurer, PO Box 203, Ft Meade Fl, 33841.
A committal service will be held at the pavilion at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Thursday, August 13th at 10:00 AM.
A small service will also be held in Homeland for friends and family towards the end of August to eliminate the need to travel during these difficult times. Time and date to be determined.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Lunn family with their arrangements.