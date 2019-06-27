Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel AME Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Marion A. Taylor Obituary
Marion A. Taylor

Plainfield, NJ - Marion Paulette Alexander Taylor, 67, of Plainfield, NJ passed on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Born in Miami to Surie Sr. and Ada Williams Alexander, Marion was a realtor. Survivors include her husband, John Taylor, Jr.; stepson, Justin (Kate) Taylor; siblings, Willie Mae (Charles) Kennedy, Surie Jr. (Angela), Charles and Michael Alexander; nieces, Stacey, Kaysheila and Kimberly; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
