|
|
Marion A. Taylor
Plainfield, NJ - Marion Paulette Alexander Taylor, 67, of Plainfield, NJ passed on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Born in Miami to Surie Sr. and Ada Williams Alexander, Marion was a realtor. Survivors include her husband, John Taylor, Jr.; stepson, Justin (Kate) Taylor; siblings, Willie Mae (Charles) Kennedy, Surie Jr. (Angela), Charles and Michael Alexander; nieces, Stacey, Kaysheila and Kimberly; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019