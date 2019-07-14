|
|
Marion George McCall
Saint Petersburg - Marion George McCall 1942 - 2019
Marion George McCall, 77, of Tallahassee, died July 10, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL after a debilitating stroke and an extended illness. He was born at home on a farm on Sun Ray Road in eastern Leon County on May 20, 1942. He was known as Buddy or George while growing up in the Miccosukee, Chaires and Ft. Knox, KY areas, but later used the name Marion. He traveled the United States extensively for most of his adult life, with extended stays in Iowa, Floydada, TX and Eau Clair, WI.
He is survived by a brother, Daniel A. (Dan) McCall (wife Gail) of Tallahassee, two half sisters, Sheila McCall White of Morgantown, W. VA and Sherie McCall Lyng of Newark, Delaware and a step-son Darrell L. McCall of Titusville, FL.
He was predeceased by his parents Acey and Geraldine H. McCall.
No funeral services are planned.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019