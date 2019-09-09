|
|
Marion H. Riley
Tallahassee - Marion Howard Riley, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He is survived by his longtime friend, business associate and caregiver, Lisa Johnson; her husband, Paul and their children; nephew, Terry and Gaynell Hughes and their family; niece, Debbie and Bruce Taylor and their family; nephew, Greg Hughes; sisters-in-law, Carol Reeder and June Collins; many dear friends and their families; and a wonderful team of caregivers from Big Bend Hospice.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Arana Smith Riley; their son, Stephen Howard Riley; his parents, Marion Dewey and Thelma Lucille Williams Riley; and his sister, Louise Riley Seamon.
A graveside service is 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery, 843 Piedmont Drive, Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 9, 2019