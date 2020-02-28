|
|
Marion L. Muse
Cleveland, Ohio - Marion L. Muse, 65, a retired Registered Nurse in the Cleveland, Ohio area passed away on Sunday, February 23.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Strong and Jones Funeral Home in Tallahassee, Florida, with burial at St. John Cemetery in Midway, Florida.
She was a member and an Evangelist of The Worldwide Ministry of Jesus Christ in Warren, Ohio where she served on the Board of Directors of the church ministry.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, two sons, Devin Moss and Kevin Moss-Cleveland, Ohio, and 5 grandchildren (Ray-Anthony, Tonia, Alaynah, David Johnson and Ezekiel Moss) of Cleveland, Ohio; Three sisters, Bettye Muse Bryant (Edward), Cocoa, Florida; Agatha Muse- Salters, Tallahassee, Florida; and Vicki Muse Johnson, Midway, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020