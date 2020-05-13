|
|
Marissa A. Keaton
Lloyd, FL - Marissa Ann Keaton, 28, of Lloyd, FL passed on Friday, May 8, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. Rilla M.B. Church, 13 Barrington Rd., Monticello, FL 32344. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-942-1950) is serving the family. A member of St. Rilla where she was a member of the Kitchen Staff, Marissa enjoyed cooking, painting, gardening, tie-dying and music of all genres. She dreamed of becoming a make-up artist. Cherishing her love are her parents, Barrett Sr. and Tracey Buggs Brown; sisters: Merrial and Michelle Keaton, Makayla, Angelica (Terrance) and Jasmine Brown and Kendra (Charles) Gordon; grandparents, Deaconess Willie Ann Huntley Dickey, Pastor Willie (Blondell) Brown and Quentin Mitchell and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020