|
|
Marjorie Byrd Brown
Tallahassee - Marjorie Byrd Brown, age 97, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019.
She was born in Lake Wales, Florida and later moved to Tallahassee where she married her late husband Emory Brown, they were married for 65 years.
Marjorie was deeply involved in the church, singing in the choir, as well as teaching bible study and Sunday school at the First Assembly of God. She loved gardening and spent many happy hours at her farm with her husband and she loved to cook! She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved God, her family and life.
Survivors include her two children, Shirley B. Camper (Bill) of Tallahassee, and Fred 'Danny' Brown (Elise) of Mayo, Fl. grandchildren; Debra Riley (Craig) and Alicia Linn (Zack), four great-grandchildren; Boone Riley, Lexie Riley, Layten Strohmeyer and Skylar Strohmeyer.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home beginning at 10:30am with a service to follow at 11:00. A private burial will follow.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Brown family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019