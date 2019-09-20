|
Marjorie Love Barker
Tallahassee - Marjorie Love Barker, age 88, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Your Life Tallahassee Memory Care Center. From her birth in Jacksonville, on July 25, 1931 to her death on Tuesday she never met a stranger, she loved everyone as her name suggested. Marge nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. She was born to Earis and Mary Boutte and was the oldest of two children. Her brother was Russell Boutte. Marjorie, a beauty queen (Miss Jacksonville and Miss Micanopy) in her own right, met and married the very dashing and successful athlete, and her High School Sweetheart, Bill Barker. Bill was drafted to the NY Yankees, however, was also drafted almost at the same time in the Air Force for the Korean war. Married for 67 years Marjorie followed Bill and had many adventures while moving numerous times across United States. Marjorie was a pioneer before her time, very successful in the banking industry, became a Vice President at her bank. Left to honor Marjorie and remember her love are three children, Greg (Dorene), Carl (Marie), and Kevin (Marcie); seven grandchildren; Jennifer(Jeff), Jacqueline, Joe (Riana), Patricia (deHostos Soto), Jonathan (Alaina), Michael, and Nicholas. Marjorie was remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and churches she served. Her Mass will be held on September 20, 2019, with a viewing from 3:00 to 4:00 PM and Mass at 4:00 PM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 4665 Thomasville Rd. Tallahassee, FL, 32309(https://www.goodshepherdparish.org/) . The Barker family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Your Life Tallahassee Memory Care for their attentiveness and loving care of Marjorie.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019