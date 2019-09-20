Services
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Rd.
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Rd.
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Love Barker


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Love Barker Obituary
Marjorie Love Barker

Tallahassee - Marjorie Love Barker, age 88, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Your Life Tallahassee Memory Care Center. From her birth in Jacksonville, on July 25, 1931 to her death on Tuesday she never met a stranger, she loved everyone as her name suggested. Marge nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. She was born to Earis and Mary Boutte and was the oldest of two children. Her brother was Russell Boutte. Marjorie, a beauty queen (Miss Jacksonville and Miss Micanopy) in her own right, met and married the very dashing and successful athlete, and her High School Sweetheart, Bill Barker. Bill was drafted to the NY Yankees, however, was also drafted almost at the same time in the Air Force for the Korean war. Married for 67 years Marjorie followed Bill and had many adventures while moving numerous times across United States. Marjorie was a pioneer before her time, very successful in the banking industry, became a Vice President at her bank. Left to honor Marjorie and remember her love are three children, Greg (Dorene), Carl (Marie), and Kevin (Marcie); seven grandchildren; Jennifer(Jeff), Jacqueline, Joe (Riana), Patricia (deHostos Soto), Jonathan (Alaina), Michael, and Nicholas. Marjorie was remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and churches she served. Her Mass will be held on September 20, 2019, with a viewing from 3:00 to 4:00 PM and Mass at 4:00 PM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 4665 Thomasville Rd. Tallahassee, FL, 32309(https://www.goodshepherdparish.org/) . The Barker family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Your Life Tallahassee Memory Care for their attentiveness and loving care of Marjorie.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.cdulleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.