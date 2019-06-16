|
Marjorie Mae Rose Knight
Tallahassee - Marjorie Mae Rose Knight passed away peacefully at Brookdale Hermitage in Tallahassee on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 93.
Marge was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on September 14, 1925 to James Madison Rose, MD and Violette Fultz Rose. Her father was a physician who also served as Mayor of Olive Hill and as a State Senator. Her brother Gilbert became an oral surgeon, her brother Jimmy a Methodist minister, and her brother Gayle played basketball at the University of Kentucky under Adolph Rupp. Her sister Sue graduated from UK and founded an employment agency.
Marge attended the Louisville College of Pharmacy, where she met her future husband, Joseph Francis Knight of Henry County, Kentucky, who was attending the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. After marriage, Marge and Joseph lived in Maysville, Kentucky, where she managed the dental practice. After the death of her husband, she moved to Tallahassee, Florida, to be near family.
Besides a drink of Kentucky Bourbon at 6 o'clock each evening, Marge enjoyed reading, UK basketball and golf. She formed many friendships on golf courses in the Big Bend. Marge was especially active in the Hilaman Women's Golf Association.
Marge was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Joseph Francis Knight DMD; a half-brother, Dr. Gilbert Madison Rose (Patricia) of DeSoto, TX; a brother, Robert Gayle Rose (Beverly) of Lexington, KY; and a nephew, David Rose (Amber) of Cynthiana, KY. She is survived by her brother, Rev. James Rose (Jo Ann) of Morehead, KY; her sister, Carolyn Sue Rose Wilkinson (Bob) of Lexington, KY; three nieces, Kelly Rose of Houston, TX; Deborah Jo Rose Hudson of Morehead, KY; and Stacei Rose of Lexington, KY. She is also survived by her son, Joseph Francis Knight, Jr (Nancy) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; and a daughter, Gayle Knight Underwood (D.J.) of Tallahassee, FL.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Hermitage and of Big Bend Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. Remembrance donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice Foundation (1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308) or the .
A Graveside Service and Burial will be at Eminence Cemetery, Eminence, Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (www.bevisfh.com) and Ransdell Funeral Home of Campbellsburg, Kentucky (www.ransdellfuneral.com) are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019