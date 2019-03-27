Services
Beggs Funeral Home
235 Nw Orange Ave
Madison, FL 32340
(850) 973-2258
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Lake City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Woodell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Rabun Woodell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Rabun Woodell Obituary
Marjorie Rabun Woodell

- - Marjorie Rabun Woodell, 95, was called home on March 24, 2019.

She was survived by her daughter, Robin Woodell Ragans of Madison, Fl., Granddaughter, Lora Ragans Smith and her husband C. J. Smith, grandson Paul Benton Ragans III, and grandson Barry Wilder Ragans and his wife Leslie Ragans Along with her great grandchildren, Braydn Smith, Wyatt Smith, Tristen Ragans and Adalen Ragans.

Ms. Woodell was a long-time educator in Taylor County along with her late husband Robbins "Woody" Roberts Woodell. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Perry where she taught Sunday School and many bible study classes.

She was an avid Gator fan, and a University of Florida booster. Ms. Woodell was the ultimate educator and was a most beloved person who will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Lake City, Fl on Sunday March 31, 2019 @ 3:00 pm.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements 850-973-2258.

You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now