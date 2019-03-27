|
Marjorie Rabun Woodell
- - Marjorie Rabun Woodell, 95, was called home on March 24, 2019.
She was survived by her daughter, Robin Woodell Ragans of Madison, Fl., Granddaughter, Lora Ragans Smith and her husband C. J. Smith, grandson Paul Benton Ragans III, and grandson Barry Wilder Ragans and his wife Leslie Ragans Along with her great grandchildren, Braydn Smith, Wyatt Smith, Tristen Ragans and Adalen Ragans.
Ms. Woodell was a long-time educator in Taylor County along with her late husband Robbins "Woody" Roberts Woodell. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Perry where she taught Sunday School and many bible study classes.
She was an avid Gator fan, and a University of Florida booster. Ms. Woodell was the ultimate educator and was a most beloved person who will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Lake City, Fl on Sunday March 31, 2019 @ 3:00 pm.
Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements 850-973-2258.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019