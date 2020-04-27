Resources
Marjorie Walker Obituary
Tallahassee, FL - Marjorie Walker, 77, of Tallahassee passed at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday, April 29, in Floyd Chapel Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, today at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ms. Walker was a graduate of Carter-Paramore High School, Quincy, FL. She had been a childcare provider. Cherishing precious memories are her son, Eric Walker; sisters: Evelyn Taylor, Cora Sears, Pinkie (Jerome) Hendley and Ruby (Benjamin) Garrison; brothers: Frazier, Chris (Deborah) and Eli Walker and Tony White; brother-in-law, Jerry Head; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marjorie's parents, Eli Sr. and Maggie Lee Knox Walker and her sister, Barbara Walker Head all preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
