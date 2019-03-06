|
|
Marjorie "Margie" Williams Smith
Tallahassee - Marjorie "Margie" Smith passed away Sunday, March 4, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born August 31, 1938 in Tallahassee, Florida to Theodore Roosevelt Williams and Marjorie Kent Williams. Margie attended Leon High School in Tallahassee. After graduating from Leon High School, she attended Florida State University in Tallahassee. Margie was a member and past President of Pi Phi Sorority while attending FSU. She received her Bachelor's Degree in History from FSU. While at FSU, she met her husband, the Honorable L. Ralph "Bubba" Smith, Jr. They married on May 28, 1960.
Margie began her teaching career in 1960 in Tallahassee, Florida at Ruediger Elementary School. She retired from Faith Presbyterian Preschool in 2010. Margie enriched the lives of many students and their families for 28 years. Her passion for volunteering began with her involvement in her own children's schools and activities. Margie was proud to be part of the Timberlane Elementary Enrichment Program. Margie was a member and past President of the Junior League of Tallahassee; whose fundraising efforts were instrumental in the growth of the Junior Museum (Tallahassee Museum). The Junior Museum was near and dear to her heart and she often gifted yearly family passes to her friends and family members.
Margie loved all animals, especially dogs. She volunteered and participated in events sponsored by the Tallahassee Dog Obedience Club. She had many interests, especially her volunteer work. A few of her regular volunteer activities included serving as Vice President of the Trinity United Methodist Women, helping in the church nursery, mentoring at Kate Sullivan Elementary School, mentoring through the Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.) program and volunteering through the Ladies Auxiliary at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
She was most appreciative of the talents of others and gave them her full support. Margie enjoyed plays at Quincy Music Theater and the Young Actors Theater. She loved the concerts performed by students of FSU's School of Music. Margie loved nature and her daily walks with her dogs, Scout and Lady.
Margie is survived by her children, Patricia Dalpiaz (Phil), Cody Smith (Carrie), Kathy Maxwell (Stacey), Jeff Smith, Christie Smith and her brothers Ted Williams (Kay) and Bud Williams (Tammy). She is the proud grandmother of Chance Malone Maxwell, Marjorie Kent Maxwell Bell (John Patrick), Landen Cody Smith, Colson Reed Hardwick and great grandmother to Grant Malone Maxwell, Madilyn Kent Maxwell, John Davis Bell and a host of nieces, nephews and many special family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable L. Ralph "Bubba" Smith, Jr. and their son, Carlton Fredrick.
Her heart was filled with love and kindness for everyone. She was a guiding light to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Graveside Services will follow at Roselawn Cemetery (845 Piedmont Drive).
The family will receive family and friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm in Moor Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (120 W. Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301); the Tallahassee Museum (3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310); National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org); or a .
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Smith family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019