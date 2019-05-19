|
Mark Allen Lucas
Crawfordville - Mark Allen Lucas, of Crawfordville, FL. was born May 12,1957 in Royal Oak, MI. He passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at home, surrounded by those that loved him. His parents were Stuart and Jane Lucas who preceded him in death. He was raised in Ann Arbor, MI and attended Pioneer High School where he met the love of his life, and graduated class of '75. Mark's love of motorcycles led him to furthering his education at Harley Davidson Technical School in Milwaukee, WI where he was certified as a Harley Davidson mechanic. After working for several dealerships in Michigan, he eventually came to own his own motorcycle shop, Tallahassee Motorcycle Works in Tallahassee, FL. Not only was he the owner but also his only employee which suited him just fine. Mark was honest, creative and of an extremely strong and generous character. This was evident in his work and customer relationships. Because of that he was well known and respected in the motorcycle community. He was also known for sponsoring an annual Toys For Tots motorcycle rally supporting the United States Marine Corp's Toys For Tots event for many years, which was an indication of his unselfish commitment to his community. Mark received a commendation from the Marines for his efforts. Mark is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 41 years, Michelle Lucas, and his loving son: Harlen Lucas of St. Louis, MO and his daughter: Sarah Lucas Cross (Steven) of Tampa, FL. and his twin sister: Karen Lucas of Ann Arbor, MI. and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FLorida. Please sign the on-line guest book at http://www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com, 850-926-4407. The Catholic Mass of burial will be celebrated Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church located at 3609 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, Florida, 32327 by Father Dustin Feddon.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 19, 2019