Mark Anthony SpringerTallahassee - Mark Anthony Springer of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (Today) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mark was the owner-operator of Capital Lock and Repair Company. He was the first Black locksmith for over 40 years in Leon County and was employed with the Leon County School Board as a locksmith. Cherishing loving memories are his devoted companion for over 50 years, Oneada Varnes; three daughters: Beverly (Rick) Springer, Shirley Ann (Terry) Harley and Delta Springer Irby; son, Delbert Springer; several grand and great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brothers, Franklin Springer and Henry Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends.