|
|
Mark David Stoff
Tallahassee - Mark David Stoff, 69, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD on June 15, 1949. Mark graduated from University of Maryland and received a BS in Physical Therapy and also received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Houston. He was married to Julie Stoff on June 5, 1993. They just celebrated their 26th anniversary.
Mark had a career in physical therapy for 45 years, owning his own private practice for over 25 years. He was a member of the Florida Physical Therapy Association and "Who We Play For Organization." He had a passion for FSU Football, golf and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Stoff; children, Jennifer Cruse and Justin Stoff; grandchildren, Kendall and Cameron Cruse of Tallahassee; brother, Alan Stoff of AZ. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Stoff.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
The family would like to thank all of Mark's family and close friends for their loving support, Dr. Florek and Dr. Standridge, Big Bend Hospice and Daisy Willis of Visiting Angels. Memorial donations can be made to "Who We Play For Organization," https://www.whoweplayfor.org/.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 18, 2019