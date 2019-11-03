|
Mark Kevin Gibson
Columbia, SC - Mark Kevin Gibson (55), died October 9, 2019, in Columbia, S.C., after a hard fought 4-year battle with cancer. Kevin was born in Tallahassee, FL, on April 2, 1964, to Emory Theodore Gibson, Jr., and to Beverly Ann Wood Gibson.
Kevin grew up in Perry, Florida. He was an early admission junior college student, and earned his high school diploma while earning college credits. He attended Florida State University intermittently, with interruptions for military service. Although he did not complete his degree program, he remained a loyal Seminole.
Kevin was a multi-talented individual. He was gifted with math skills; he had a pleasing tenor voice; he played piano, guitar, and trumpet; and he was a marvelous cook. Although he was unable to eat for more than four years, when able, Kevin enjoyed cooking delicacies for others. In addition, Kevin was gifted athletically. He ran with ease, and he was a superb horseman.
Kevin was a member of the Florida National Guard for many years. In 1991, he was ordered to active duty in the U.S. Army, in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. In civilian life, he worked primarily as a calibration specialist.
Kevin was predeceased by his father, Emory Theodore Gibson, Jr.; by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and by two cousins. He is survived by: his daughter, Erin Grace Gibson; his son, Connor Wood Gibson; his mother, Beverly Wood Gibson; and his three older brothers, Emory Theodore Gibson, III; Bruce Wood Gibson; and Brian Scott Gibson; together with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will take place at noon on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the National Cemetery on Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida. Friends are invited to join the family for lunch at Dorothy B. Oven Park immediately following the service.
In Kevin's memory, please extend appreciation and support to veterans, especially those afflicted with PTSD.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019