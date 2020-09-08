Mark Ross Trammell
Tallahassee - Mark Ross Trammell, age 69 entered rest September 3, 2020. He was a native of Cincinnati, OH and a longtime resident of Tallahassee. Mark served in the US Army, Army Reserves, Marines, Coast Guard (rank of Captain) and Coast Guard Reserves with a total of over 35 years military service. He had a vast professional career including Executive Officer for Multiple NASA shuttle lunches, Florida Highway Patrol having retired at the rank of Major and served as liaison to the Emergency Operations Center with FHP, the State Fire Marshal's Office. Mark served the State of Florida for 44 years. He loved the mountains, traveling, FSU sports, penguins, his family, his friends, his community and his country.
Survivors include his wife Karen DeRuyter Trammell; four children Mark Ross Trammell, Jr. Lucas Christian Trammell, Erin Nicole Trammell, Robert William Trammell; brothers Bruce Trammell, David Trammell, Tom Trammell; sister Lisa Kinser.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com
To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab.
The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will follow at 12 noon at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
