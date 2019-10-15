|
Mark Steven Goldman
Tallahassee -
Mark Steven Goldman, 65, of Tallahassee died 10/14/2019.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Carol Chenoweth; his mother, Pearl Worshosky, his sister, Joan Rapps and her husband Gary; his son, Leben Goldman and his wife Ellen; his daughter, Sarah Goldman-Blodgett and her husband Adam; two grandchildren, Abigail and Dylan; two nieces, Courtney and Jennifer; and two nephews, Jason and Miguel Jr.
Born in New York, New York, the son of Leonard and Pearl, he was a long time resident of Tallahassee, FL.
A Professor of American and Florida History at Florida State University and Tallahassee Community College for nearly 30 years, he had a passion for education and teaching people of all ages. Additionally, he was a longtime instructor and supporter of the FSU Holocaust Institute for Educators.
For years he was an active member of Congregation Shomrei Torah and the Jewish Community in Tallahassee at large. He taught Sunday School and adult education courses, served in many leadership positions at Shomrei Torah including past congregation president, and was a past president of the Tallahassee Jewish Federation.
Funeral services and burial will be held at Cully's MeadowWood Memorial Park on October 17th at 2pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019