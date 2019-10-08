|
|
Mark W. Rockwell
Tallahassee - Mark Wayne Rockwell, 60 years old of Tallahassee, FL., passed away on October 3, 2019.
Mark was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October,25 1958. He was Married to Toni Rockwell on July 14 1979, they were married for 40 years.
In his younger years, Mark was a talented billboard artist in Ft. Lauderdale, then relocated to Tallahassee, FL. working for First Impression Painting Company. In 2006, he started his own company, Marlin Coatings Inc. with his son Kyle Rockwell and business partner Camp Bulloch. He proudly owned it for 13 years.
He enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. Especially his grandkids that meant the world to him.
Mark is lovingly remembered by his wife Toni Rockwell and his children, daughter Tina Corzine and her husband Jeff Corzine, their two children Aidan and Cooper, Son Kyle Rockwell and his wife Summer Rockwell, two children Laken and Reese.
Mark is also survived by his mother Nelda (Sue) Rockwell and he was a loving brother to his 13 brothers and sisters.
Mark will be truly missed by so many, and there will never be another legend quite like him
A funeral service was held for Mark at 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Rockwell family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019