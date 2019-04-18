|
|
Marklon Hatcher
Crawfordville - Marklon Tomise Hatcher, Sr.,34, a tree surgeon passed unexpectedly Tues. April 9 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be at 11am Sat. April 20 at Sopchoppy United Methodist Church with burial in Buckhorn Cemetery, both in Sopchoppy. Marklon will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 19 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Survivors include his mother: Marilyn Hatcher; father: Christopher Montgomery; He was also engaged and set to be married in April of 2020 to his loving and devoted Fiance': Latasha Timmons; children: Marklon Hatcher Jr., Marley Hatcher, and Markion Hatcher; stepchildren: Kenyun Timmons and Kamari Timmons; his best friend and big brother: Lavar White (Torrenda Henderson); other siblings include: Timothy White, Eric White, and LaQuana Webster; nephews: Tay'Var White and BJ; nieces: Kihya, Kalani, and Keyunnie; grandmothers: Rosa Jane Rozier and Mercedes Williams; and a host of other relatives & friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019