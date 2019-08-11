|
Marlene Guerrieri
Tallahassee - Sleeping peacefully, Eva Marlene Guerrieri, 81, went to be with the Lord, August 6, 2019.
Marlene was born December, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Rex and Erline Littleton. At age 8, Marlene moved with her family to Carrabelle, Florida to live with her grandparents. After graduating from Carrabelle High School, she married Earl Brattain, had 4 children and relocated in Centerville, Indiana until the death of her husband. She left with her children at age 27 and moved to Tallahassee, Florida to be near and help care for her aging grandparents. Marlene was a loving, kind, eclectic soul. She loved her family, God, singing, traveling and entertaining. She began her career in Tallahassee as the manager of Elaine Powers Figure Salon. She then moved on to various administrative and managerial positions with Florida State University, which included the math department, Thagard Health Center (where she served as the Editor in Chief of their monthly newsletter) and the College of Law. She retired from FSU's Contracts and Grants Department in 1998. After entering retirement, Marlene pursued her love of writing, ultimately having several poems published.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Bruno Guerrieri; children, Lisa Brattain (Bill Flournoy), Kathryn Bunting (Michael), Minie Brattain and Dirk Brattain; 8 grandchildren, great grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Buchert (Laurie), Jack Campbell (Lynda); sister-in-law, Carol Buchert; 6 nieces and 2 nephews.
She was preceded in death by mother, Erline Buchert; brothers, Rex Littleton Jr. and Norman Buchert; uncle, Henry V. Campbell.
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at Goodwood Museum and Gardens, 1600 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:30am EDT.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019