Marlene T. Greenfield
- - Beloved wife of Malcolm S Greenfield for 63 years passed away March 4, 2019.
She was born in Syracuse, NY to Joseph and Marguerite Turner.
Marlene graduated from Miami Beach High School in 1954 and matriculated at University of Florida becoming a member of AEPHI sorority. She and Malcolm eloped March 24, 1956 to Dothan, AL.
They had 3 children; Cindy Lee (1958), Keri Lyn (1961) and Malcolm S. 2nd (1962).
Marlene returned to college in 1964 and earned 3 degrees in Education. She was employed 32 years as a Professional Educator in public schools as a teacher, as an Administrator in the Florida Department of Education and as an administrator and later as a principal of schools in the Florida Department of Corrections with grade levels ranging from pre-school thru GED high schools. Along with her assistant principal, she conducted cap and gown GED graduation ceremonies for students at State Men's Correctional Facilities and invited the families of the incarcerated graduates to attend.
Marlene is interred at The National Cemetery, Tallahassee.
In lieu of flowers or condolences, we encourage donations in Marlene's honor to one of her favorite charities: Leon Humane Society; Alzheimer's Fund; or, FSU Women's Basketball.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019