Marlon P. WrightTallahassee, FL - Marlon Prentice Wright, 45, aka "Birdman" of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in New Salem M.B. Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, Marlon had lived in Tallahassee for many years, attending Leon County Schools. He was baptized at New Salem and had worked as a landscaper with his brother, Cal. Survivors include his sons: Levy Bishop and Tashanny Wright; daughter, Brianna Harris; father, Willis (Melvina) Wright, Jr.; sister, Pamela Wright; brothers: Willis Calvin (Nathalie) Wright, Charles (Stephanie) Harris, Marcus (Stephanie) Harris and Tori Freeman; four grandchildren; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Ora D. Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.