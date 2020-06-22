Marlon P. Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlon P. Wright

Tallahassee, FL - Marlon Prentice Wright, 45, aka "Birdman" of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in New Salem M.B. Church Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, Marlon had lived in Tallahassee for many years, attending Leon County Schools. He was baptized at New Salem and had worked as a landscaper with his brother, Cal. Survivors include his sons: Levy Bishop and Tashanny Wright; daughter, Brianna Harris; father, Willis (Melvina) Wright, Jr.; sister, Pamela Wright; brothers: Willis Calvin (Nathalie) Wright, Charles (Stephanie) Harris, Marcus (Stephanie) Harris and Tori Freeman; four grandchildren; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Ora D. Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved