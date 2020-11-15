1/
Marshall Henry Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall Henry Hunt

Tallahassee - Marshall Henry Hunt, 34, of Tallahassee, Florida, ended his battle with cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on the morning of November 13, 2020.

Marshall is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Edward Hanson Connor, paternal grandparents Paul Henry Hunt and Mary Nell Camp Hunt, and nephew Austin Connor Hunt. He is survived by his wife Megan Duff Hunt, parents Tim and Emily Hunt, maternal grandmother Emily Pierce Connor, siblings Barrett Hunt and Laurel Wolcott, Connor Hunt and Shelby Tromly, Ryan and Emmy Hunt McCoy, Jay and Sally Page Hunt McKinney, father-in-law and mother-in-law Dave and Nancy Duff, siblings in-law Tim and Trisha Duff, John Martin and Sarah Duff Wood, as well as countless cousins, friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Born August 13, 1986 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Marshall moved to Tallahassee at the age of 2. He was one of five children and grew up in the Wildwood Presbyterian Church community. He attended Kate Sullivan Elementary, Cobb and Raa Middle Schools, and was a 2005 graduate of Leon High School and a 4-year varsity letterman on the soccer team.

Marshall had an enduring love of the outdoors and earned the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 16. After graduating from Florida State University in 2011, he spent time working in Mammoth, California. He then accepted a position with McKesson Medical which took him to Charlotte, North Carolina, and eventually Atlanta, Georgia before settling back in Tallahassee. In 2018, he married the love of his life Megan and began his career with Redwire Security.

He spent many summers with family and friends at his second home in St. Teresa Beach. His passion for the outdoors included boating, fishing, hiking, and camping. He not only loved nature but also music, especially when the two were combined. He found joy on God's earth experiencing live music at venues and festivals across the country with those he loved.

Marshall left this world knowing true love through his wife Megan and the everlasting love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He peacefully awaited losing his battle with cancer knowing he would spend eternity in the glory of God's kingdom.

A remembrance service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Wildwood Presbyterian Church (100 Ox Bottom Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312) with a Live Stream available at: https://wildwoodtlh.online.church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at https://www.ourmanmarshall.com/support which will go towards cancer research and resources.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Hunt family with their arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Service
11:30 AM
Wildwood Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 16, 2020
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers....Tim and Emily, may y'all always cherish the memories made with Marshall...Special young man!
Otto Hough
Friend
November 15, 2020
It was a wonderful day the day I met the young man who loved my Niece Megan so very much! I will miss this loving man who cared so much about his family and friends. Marshall, this is not goodbye, but see you in heaven! Love, Aunt Linda
LINDA THOMPSON
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved