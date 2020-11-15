Marshall Henry Hunt
Tallahassee - Marshall Henry Hunt, 34, of Tallahassee, Florida, ended his battle with cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on the morning of November 13, 2020.
Marshall is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Edward Hanson Connor, paternal grandparents Paul Henry Hunt and Mary Nell Camp Hunt, and nephew Austin Connor Hunt. He is survived by his wife Megan Duff Hunt, parents Tim and Emily Hunt, maternal grandmother Emily Pierce Connor, siblings Barrett Hunt and Laurel Wolcott, Connor Hunt and Shelby Tromly, Ryan and Emmy Hunt McCoy, Jay and Sally Page Hunt McKinney, father-in-law and mother-in-law Dave and Nancy Duff, siblings in-law Tim and Trisha Duff, John Martin and Sarah Duff Wood, as well as countless cousins, friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Born August 13, 1986 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Marshall moved to Tallahassee at the age of 2. He was one of five children and grew up in the Wildwood Presbyterian Church community. He attended Kate Sullivan Elementary, Cobb and Raa Middle Schools, and was a 2005 graduate of Leon High School and a 4-year varsity letterman on the soccer team.
Marshall had an enduring love of the outdoors and earned the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 16. After graduating from Florida State University in 2011, he spent time working in Mammoth, California. He then accepted a position with McKesson Medical which took him to Charlotte, North Carolina, and eventually Atlanta, Georgia before settling back in Tallahassee. In 2018, he married the love of his life Megan and began his career with Redwire Security.
He spent many summers with family and friends at his second home in St. Teresa Beach. His passion for the outdoors included boating, fishing, hiking, and camping. He not only loved nature but also music, especially when the two were combined. He found joy on God's earth experiencing live music at venues and festivals across the country with those he loved.
Marshall left this world knowing true love through his wife Megan and the everlasting love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He peacefully awaited losing his battle with cancer knowing he would spend eternity in the glory of God's kingdom.
A remembrance service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Wildwood Presbyterian Church (100 Ox Bottom Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312) with a Live Stream available at: https://wildwoodtlh.online.church
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at https://www.ourmanmarshall.com/support
which will go towards cancer research and resources.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Hunt family with their arrangements.