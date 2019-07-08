|
|
Dr. Marshall Lee Frinks, Jr.
Tallahassee - Dr. Marshall Lee Frinks, Jr. died on July 4, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Marshall was born March 25, 1934, in Alexandria, Virginia to Marshall Lee Frinks and Ary Owens Frinks. He was blessed to be raised in Dailey, Colorado, by Mable Markham and her son, Ross Frank. These formative years on the farm instilled in him the values of hard work, integrity and loyalty that shaped the rest of his life.
Marshall's athletic abilities in football, basketball and baseball provided him with educational opportunities that began at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, and culminated with a Doctorate in Education at the University of Massachusetts. He was a respected coach and teacher who moved from the original faculty of Nova High School in Fort Lauderdale to the Florida Department of Education. He served Florida as education liaison to the federal government. His influence in education policy is still felt in classrooms today.
After a successful career in public education, Marshall went on to the private sector as Director of Government Relations. The leadership and relationships developed over his career led him to the role of Executive Director of the Florida House Leadership Council and leadership roles in the Florida Democratic Party.
Marshall and his family enjoyed splitting their time between Tallahassee and the mountain community of Coker Creek, Tennessee, where he spent his time building and constantly improving the family cabin. He was an active member of the Coker Creek Economic Development Group and the Ruritan Club. He will be remembered across the mountain as a generous man. He took great pleasure in supporting local youth sports teams with uniforms and providing for homeless ministries; all inspired by the help he received as a child in need. Marshall will be remembered for so often saying, "What can I do to help you?" He was an avid Florida State Baseball fan and Booster and held season tickets for 40+ years.
Marshall is survived by his loving wife Donna, their children Marshall Lee Frinks, III, Russell Markham Frinks and Sarah Frinks Morgan, as well as grandchildren, Jillian, Marlo and Silas Morgan of Charlotte, NC and Lily Frinks of Steamboat Springs, CO, and sister, Nancy Frinks Leasure of Abbington, VA.
A memorial will be held in Tallahassee at Trinity United Methodist Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1pm. Funeral Services and burial will take place on July 27, 2019 at Ironsburg Methodist Church in Coker Creek, Tennessee. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 8, 2019