Martha Elizabeth Griffin Ritter



Monticello - A lifelong resident of Monticello, Martha Elizabeth Griffin Ritter passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, in Tallahassee FL, surrounded by her family.



Martha was born on September 23, 1939, the youngest of seven, to Louis Capus & Janie Lee Griffin. Martha spent 60 years married to her loving husband, James (Jim) Ritter. They built a life based on their strong Christian faith. And were the loving parents of two daughters; Annette (Jimmy) Holland and Debbie (Gary) Stotz. She was the loving grandmother to six grandchildren; Leslie (Will) Rabon, Jennifer (Eric) Brantley, Will McPhail, Kevin Stotz, Ashley (Matt) McCollum, Jimmy Holland, III; three great-grandchildren; Hunter, Mason, & Colton Brantley.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Annie (Richard) Wickham, and a host of nieces and nephews, to include a very special nephew, Scott Rogers.



Martha was proceeded in death by her siblings, and grandson, James Michael Woodard.



In lieu of flowers monetary contributions may be made to the Central Church of Christ Monticello, Florida









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store