Martha Hentz Atwater Bass
Quincy -
Martha Hentz Atwater Bass, born July 16, 1925 in Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away December 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Martha graduated from Chattahoochee High School, Chattahoochee, Florida, attended Florida State College for Women where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Social Sorority, and graduated from College of Law, University of Florida, where she was a member of Phi Delta Delta, a legal fraternity. Martha was a founding member and a past President of The Florida Government Bar and a member of the Florida Bar since 1947.
Martha began her legal career as an attorney for the Institute of Government and then worked for the District Court of Appeal and retired as Director of the Senate Legislative Services.
Martha met her husband to be, Albert "Bass" Bass, while they both were attending the University of Florida. She was one of the first women to graduate from Law School at Florida which at the time was still an all-boy's school. After their marriage Martha and Bass lived in Tallahassee for a brief period of time until moving to Quincy, where they resided for the rest of their lives. She and Bass had two boys, Mike and Bill. She also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Martha and Bass had many great friends in Quincy. They regularly enjoyed going on golf and bridge outings with them to the mountains and beach. After retirement they went on numerous trips with their friends and well as just the two of them. Martha loved playing bridge and did so until the very end of her life. She and her "Bridge Ladies" so looked forward to their Saturday afternoon games.
Martha was so influential in many people's lives. Likewise, she was very blessed by her friends and neighbors in Quincy! She will be sorely missed by us all! Heaven has received an Angel…
Martha is predeceased by her parents, William Dewitt and Lula Atwater, her husband, Albert E. Bass, her sisters, Helen Wisenbaker and JoAnn Walker and her son, William (Bill) Dewitt Bass.
Martha is survived by her son James Michael (Mike) Bass, her daughters-in-law, Eunice Reuter Bass and Kathy Bright Bass, her grandchildren Brittany Grealy, Ashley Harris, Logan Bass, Davis Bass, Will Bass and Sarah Beth Bass, her great grandchildren, Violet and August Harris, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Parlor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Quincy, Florida, with the service to be held at 3:00 PM in the Sanctuary of the Church. Interment will be at the Atwater/Bass Family Lot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Florida.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019