Martha Louise Young
Martha Louise Young

Quincy - Mrs. Martha Louise Young, 86 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Donald Jackson, Houston,TX, three daughters, Phyllis Watson (Michael) and Paula Scott, both of Quincy, FL, Pamela Barnes, Tallahassee, FL, and 10 grands; 4 great-grands. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gadsden County Classroom Teacher's Association: P. O. Box 206, Quincy, FL 32353. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Young family.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
