Martha Louise Young



Quincy - Mrs. Martha Louise Young, 86 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Donald Jackson, Houston,TX, three daughters, Phyllis Watson (Michael) and Paula Scott, both of Quincy, FL, Pamela Barnes, Tallahassee, FL, and 10 grands; 4 great-grands. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gadsden County Classroom Teacher's Association: P. O. Box 206, Quincy, FL 32353. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Young family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store