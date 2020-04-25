|
|
Martha McClean-Wolfson
Martha Louise McClean-Wolfson (Marty), 64, died April 19, 2020 at Eastpoint, FL. She lost her long fight with that debilitating disease of Alzheimer. Marty was born in Memphis, TN March 26, 1956. She is survived by her loving husband David Wolfson of Eastpoint, FL and a son James Lois Luengas of Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her mother Juanita McClean. Also surviving are her father Porter McClean (Tallahassee), and two sisters Mary Helen Thomas (husband Dana),and Elizabeth Anne Valenzuela (Husband Bruce-deceased). Martha attended FSU and later graduated from FIU in Miami. She was a member of the Coral Gables Chapter of DAR. Marty was an avid hiker and camper, and enjoyed traveling to most of the National Parks. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Deer Lake United Church in Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020