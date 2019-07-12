|
|
Martha Stephens Wheeler
TALLAHASSEE - Martha Stephens Wheeler entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
She graciously & humbly lived 15 years after the death of the love of her life and husband of 53 years, John H. Wheeler, Sr. who entered heaven in 2004.
The celebration of her life will be on Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 13 from 5-7 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road.
Martha was a member of FBC Tallahassee. She was a precious servant of the Lord who touched the lives of many from all over the world for over 40 years, through her dedication in the ministry to Internationals at FBC Tallahassee.
For 38 of those years she and John served the International Ministry together.
She taught us how to love, to forgive, to be grateful and generous, to serve and to persevere. We know she heard the words "Welcome home" and "Well done" when she met her Savior face to face.
She leaves behind a daughter, Stephanie Smith (husband Tim) of Louisville, MS; a son, John H. Wheeler, Jr (wife Becky) of Tallahassee, a son Randy Wheeler (wife Pam) of Gainesville, FL; four grandsons, Josh Smith (wife Anna) of Sanford, NC; Matt Smith (wife Rachel) of Murfreesboro, TN; Justin Wheeler of Gainesville and Spencer Wheeler (wife Erica) of Gainesville. She also leaves behind eleven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She also leaves her sister in law, Lou Wheeler Golon (husband John), special nieces and nephews, special international "children", Israel Midence (wife Maggie), Gisela Kelley and Kennett Mazu.
Special thanks to friends and family at Brookdale Hermitage, her residence for the past 6 1/2 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to FBC International Ministry, Hawaii Baptist Academy or Big Bend Hospice House.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 12, 2019