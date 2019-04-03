|
Martha Stokley Pierson
Tallahassee - Martha Stokley Pierson, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Seven Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Martha was born on August 29, 1932, in Rayle, Georgia, to William and Ethelyn Stokley. She was a teacher, having received her MA from Stetson University. Later she continued her education and received a nursing degree. She was a long-time resident of Lake County, Florida, and when she retired as a nurse, she enjoyed her retirement in Young Harris, Georgia, and Tallahassee, Florida.
She is survived by her children Debbie (Ray) Myers of Crossville, Tennessee; Ethelyn Starcher of Ozark, Alabama; Delta Jordan of Vero Beach, Florida; Jeff (Cindy) Townsend of Baxter, Florida; Holly (Jerry) Coulter of Gillette, Wyoming; Hollis (Pam) Townsend of Blairsville, Georgia; and Ruth Anne (Bruce) Platt of Tallahassee, Florida; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 3, at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora, Florida. Allen J. Harden Funeral Home is handling the services.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019