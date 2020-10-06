Martin Bobek was born the middle child to the Honorable Emil Bobek and his wife Edith, in New York. He attended school in New York until the 10th grade when he relocated to Vienna, Austria, with his father, who was in the Diplomatic Corp. Marty attended the American International School, quickly adapting to the Viennese culture and language and cultivating a lifetime love for Vienna. He made many friends there that he remained in touch with all of his life. He attended his 30th year class reunion in Vienna and was surprised and delighted when his classmates called him to center stage to sing Happy Birthday to him, in one of the lovely beer gardens within the city.Marty began college at the University of Maryland in Munich, Germany where he majored in fun and again, accumulated lifelong friends. He also attended several reunions with that cherished group of crazy and fun friends and they showed him much love and support during his nine month illness.Marty returned to the States and finished his B.S. degree at FSU. While working at the Juvenile Detention Center, he met his future wife, Nora Boynton, who was doing her internship there. They married in 1981 and joyfully welcomed a son, Garrett, into their family. Marty was a wonderful father who adored his son and participated in all of his school and sports activities.After an honorable 20 year career with the Department of Law Enforcement, Marty and his beloved friend, Marc Edwards, opened a successful IT staffing business. Marty retired in 2019 and spent many happy days in his workshop with his good friend, Vince Trimarco, turning wood into beautiful creations. He excelled in his turnings and his artistic work adorns the rooms of many households.Although Marty was not blessed with a long retirement, he stated that he had fulfilled his dreams throughout his life. He traveled to over 20 countries, had a wonderful son, spent many hours fishing in his beloved Sea Pro boat and built a huge workshop which he filled with tools and machinery.Marty was a wonderfully kind, intelligent and humorous man. His large number of friends are a testament to his gentle non judgmental nature. His precious gifts of warmth, joy, forgiveness and love fill our treasure chest with sparkling memories. His friends and family celebrate a life well lived!Marty is survived by his wife, Nora; their son, Garrett; his sister, Jackie Wells; his brother, Robert Bobek, Esquire and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and his two precious dogs, Colby and Missy.The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 9th at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.